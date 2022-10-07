WELL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $217,805.00 (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, WELL has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $217,805.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WELL

WELL’s launch date was April 5th, 2020. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WELL is www.bitwellex.com. WELL’s official Twitter account is @bitwellglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WELL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL (WELL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WELL has a current supply of 1,496,163,846 with 137,080,000 in circulation. The last known price of WELL is 0.01140067 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitwellex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

