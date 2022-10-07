Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $30.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

