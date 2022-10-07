Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $9.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 91.78% and a negative net margin of 749.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 233.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

