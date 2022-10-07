Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $1.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,380,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 1,624,186 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 81,606 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,263,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 74,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

