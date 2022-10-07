Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $1.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
See Also
