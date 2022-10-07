Wells Fargo & Company Trims AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price to $10.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

AMCX opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $911.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 68,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

