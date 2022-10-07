Wenlambo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62,727.00 (WLBO)

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Wenlambo has a market capitalization of $345,907.08 and approximately $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded 3,161,983,288.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wenlambo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.21 or 0.01627872 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Wenlambo Profile

Wenlambo (CRYPTO:WLBO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2021. Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/wenlambodefi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wenlambo’s official message board is wenlambodefi1.medium.com. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @wenlambodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wenlambo is www.wenlambo.finance.

Buying and Selling Wenlambo

According to CryptoCompare, “Wenlambo (WLBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wenlambo has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wenlambo is 0.00616026 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wenlambo.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wenlambo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wenlambo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wenlambo using one of the exchanges listed above.

