West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$120.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$156.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber to a buy rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of WFG opened at C$97.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.89. The stock has a market cap of C$8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2.87. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$89.95 and a twelve month high of C$132.91.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$9.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.49 by C($0.80). The firm had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 14.0699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

