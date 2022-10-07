West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$120.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$156.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber to a buy rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of WFG opened at C$97.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.89. The stock has a market cap of C$8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2.87. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$89.95 and a twelve month high of C$132.91.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$9.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.49 by C($0.80). The firm had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 14.0699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Articles

