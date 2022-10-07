Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.