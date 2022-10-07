Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) & Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Critical Comparison

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Energy Services and Valaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $105.06 million 0.66 -$28.83 million ($18.07) -0.11 Valaris $1.23 billion 3.50 -$4.50 billion $0.61 94.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.9% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Western Energy Services and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.52%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services 9.53% -18.17% -7.42% Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05%

Summary

Valaris beats Western Energy Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 63 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

