Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake (NYSE:WLKGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WLK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.79.

WLK opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average is $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 300,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westlake by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

