WHALE (WHALE) Trading 59.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 19th, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,957,653 tokens. The Reddit community for WHALE is https://reddit.com/r/whalemembers. The official website for WHALE is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @whalemembers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WHALE

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE (WHALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WHALE has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,957,653.1452 in circulation. The last known price of WHALE is 1.21722672 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $271,016.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whale.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

