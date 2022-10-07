Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WTB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,489 ($30.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,852.38. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,557.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,647.91.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

