Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,578.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTBDY. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Peel Hunt cut Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

WTBDY stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.