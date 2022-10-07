Whole Network (NODE) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Whole Network (NODE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Whole Network has a total market cap of $280,279.00 and approximately $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whole Network token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Whole Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Whole Network

Whole Network was first traded on June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @wnnode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whole Network is www.wn.work.

Whole Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network (NODE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Whole Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Whole Network is 0.00002743 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $133,313.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wn.work/.”

