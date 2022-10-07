WiBX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.05 Million (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. WiBX has a total market capitalization of $35.05 million and $16,211.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WiBX token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WiBX has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WiBX

WiBX’s launch date was April 22nd, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 tokens. WiBX’s official website is www.wibx.io. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @wibxoficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WiBX

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBX (WBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. WiBX has a current supply of 11,751,286,309 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WiBX is 0.00513905 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14,952.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wibx.io/.”

