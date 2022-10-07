WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock valued at $892,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.78.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

