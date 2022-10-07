WinCash Reaches Market Cap of $29,279.23 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market cap of $29,279.23 and approximately $48.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00066288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2019. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

