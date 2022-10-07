Wings (WINGS) Hits Market Cap of $563,722.45

Wings (WINGS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Wings has a market cap of $563,722.45 and $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,653.69 or 1.00065077 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003055 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00051956 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is https://reddit.com/r/wingsdao. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsstiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings (WINGS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wings has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 99,999,993.8460583 in circulation. The last known price of Wings is 0.00396637 USD and is up 9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wings.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

