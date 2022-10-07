WingSwap Trading Up 3.7% This Week (WIS)

WingSwap (WIS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One WingSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WingSwap has a total market capitalization of $8,968.88 and approximately $19,361.00 worth of WingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WingSwap has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.09 or 1.00004518 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00051179 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

WingSwap Profile

WingSwap (CRYPTO:WIS) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2021. WingSwap’s total supply is 335,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,991,870 tokens. WingSwap’s official Twitter account is @wingswapftm and its Facebook page is accessible here. WingSwap’s official website is wingswap.io. The official message board for WingSwap is wingswap.medium.com.

WingSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WingSwap (WIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. WingSwap has a current supply of 335,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WingSwap is 0.00039218 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $418.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wingswap.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WingSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WingSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WingSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

