Wolfystreetbets Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (WOLFY)

Wolfystreetbets (WOLFY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Wolfystreetbets has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Wolfystreetbets has a total market capitalization of $426,103.00 and approximately $12,909.00 worth of Wolfystreetbets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolfystreetbets token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolfystreetbets Token Profile

Wolfystreetbets’ genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Wolfystreetbets’ total supply is 892,072,861 tokens. Wolfystreetbets’ official Twitter account is @wolfystreetbets. The official website for Wolfystreetbets is wolfystreetbets.com. The official message board for Wolfystreetbets is wolfystreetbets.medium.com.

Wolfystreetbets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolfystreetbets (WOLFY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wolfystreetbets has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Wolfystreetbets is 0.00038116 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,825.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wolfystreetbets.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolfystreetbets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolfystreetbets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolfystreetbets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

