WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.0475 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @wom_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOM Protocol (WOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOM Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 105,657,976 in circulation. The last known price of WOM Protocol is 0.04774501 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,933,247.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://womprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.