WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $162.50 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $162.50 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,964,603,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,475,699 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOO Network has a current supply of 2,964,603,373.376203 with 1,162,475,699.302278 in circulation. The last known price of WOO Network is 0.14207005 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $10,856,497.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woo.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.