Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $5.62 million and $26,888.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LOGOS (LOG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Woodcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@woodcoin.fundation. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Woodcoin is woodcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin (LOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Users are able to generate LOG through the process of mining. Woodcoin has a current supply of 9,788,383.93199347 with 8,035,193.053598 in circulation. The last known price of Woodcoin is 0.81268218 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30,409.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woodcoin.org/.”

