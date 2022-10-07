Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $375.40

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 375.40 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 381.20 ($4.61), with a volume of 110641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($4.78).

WKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 838 ($10.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 600.66. The company has a market capitalization of £732.06 million and a PE ratio of 566.76.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

