World Cup Token (WCT) Price Down 85% Over Last Week

World Cup Token (WCT) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One World Cup Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Cup Token has traded down 85% against the U.S. dollar. World Cup Token has a total market cap of $11,265.35 and approximately $24,986.00 worth of World Cup Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Cup Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

World Cup Token Profile

World Cup Token was first traded on July 21st, 2022. World Cup Token’s total supply is 768,135,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,257,767 tokens. World Cup Token’s official Twitter account is @worldcuptokenn. World Cup Token’s official website is worldcuptokenbsc.org.

Buying and Selling World Cup Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Cup Token (WCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. World Cup Token has a current supply of 768,135,229 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of World Cup Token is 0.00007035 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $464.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcuptokenbsc.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Cup Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Cup Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Cup Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Cup Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Cup Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.