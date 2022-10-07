Wownero (WOW) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $1,015.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official message board for Wownero is forum.wownero.com. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @w0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate WOW through the process of mining. Wownero has a current supply of 52,049,447. The last known price of Wownero is 0.06331263 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,563.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wownero.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.