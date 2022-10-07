Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $281.98 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $281.98 or 0.01450605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $103.44 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,230,198 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped BNB has a current supply of 4,202,338.56984884. The last known price of Wrapped BNB is 282.61740027 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9056 active market(s) with $205,903,766.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

