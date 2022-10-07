Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $589,841.00

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $29.97 million and approximately $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Token Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge launched on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 tokens. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Wrapped Centrifuge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Centrifuge is 0.28586544 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $374,963.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.