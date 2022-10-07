Wrapped LEO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $555,661.02 (WLEO)

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Wrapped LEO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped LEO has a market cap of $555,661.02 and $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped LEO has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Wrapped LEO Profile
Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped LEO is leofinance.io. The official message board for Wrapped LEO is medium.com/@leofinance.
Wrapped LEO Coin Trading
