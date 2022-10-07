Wrapped LEO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $555,661.02 (WLEO)

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Wrapped LEO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped LEO has a market cap of $555,661.02 and $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped LEO has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped LEO Profile

Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped LEO is leofinance.io. The official message board for Wrapped LEO is medium.com/@leofinance.

Wrapped LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

