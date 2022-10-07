X-HASH (XSH) Trading 94% Lower Over Last Week

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One X-HASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-HASH has traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar. X-HASH has a total market capitalization of $702.31 and approximately $25,541.00 worth of X-HASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- JoinCoin (JOIN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.
About X-HASH
XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2021. X-HASH’s total supply is 15,452 tokens. X-HASH’s official Twitter account is @xmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-HASH’s official website is app.xhash.farm.
Buying and Selling X-HASH
