X World Games Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges (XWG)

X World Games (XWG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $3.14 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X World Games token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, X World Games has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

X World Games Token Profile

X World Games’ genesis date was June 22nd, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,870,498 tokens. X World Games’ official website is xwg.games. The Reddit community for X World Games is https://reddit.com/r/xworldgames/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X World Games’ official message board is medium.com/x-world-games. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling X World Games

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games (XWG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. X World Games has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,459,870,498 in circulation. The last known price of X World Games is 0.00501662 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,779,642.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xwg.games/.”

