Xaya (CHI) Price Hits $0.0616

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Xaya has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@xaya. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/xaya and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @xaya_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xaya (CHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Xaya has a current supply of 57,605,021.95319532 with 48,462,894.95319532 in circulation. The last known price of Xaya is 0.06256535 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,346.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xaya.io/.”

