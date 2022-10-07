Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XEL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

