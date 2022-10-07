Xend Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138,527.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.52 million and $138,527.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

