Xeno Token (XNO) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Top Exchanges

Xeno Token (XNO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Xeno Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. Xeno Token has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $8.78 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xeno Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Xeno Token Token Profile

Xeno Token’s genesis date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 tokens. Xeno Token’s official message board is xenonfthub.medium.com. Xeno Token’s official website is market.xno.live. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xeno_nft_hub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Xeno Token (XNO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Xeno Token has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 372,210,897 in circulation. The last known price of Xeno Token is 0.0167536 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,884,321.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://market.xno.live/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xeno Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xeno Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xeno Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xeno Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.