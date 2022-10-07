Xiasi Inu (XIASI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $478,651.00

Xiasi Inu (XIASI) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Xiasi Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Xiasi Inu has a market capitalization of $478,651.00 and approximately $40,582.00 worth of Xiasi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xiasi Inu has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.21 or 0.01627872 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031298 BTC.

About Xiasi Inu

XIASI is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. Xiasi Inu’s total supply is 486,261,375,887,992 coins. Xiasi Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuXiasi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xiasi Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Xiasiinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xiasi Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xiasi Inu is a charity based project. Xiasi Inu aims to have its project in the hands of the community that stands by it and plans to achieve this by locking the liquidity and relinquishing ownership.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiasi Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiasi Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiasi Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

