XMax Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, XMax has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market cap of $539,702.54 and $154,751.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008866 BTC.

About XMax

XMax was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is https://reddit.com/r/xmax_blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @xmax_xmx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

Buying and Selling XMax

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax (XMX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XMax has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 28,792,881,608.354355 in circulation. The last known price of XMax is 0.00002032 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $159,712.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xmx.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

