XMON Trading Down 3.3% This Week (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One XMON token can now be purchased for approximately $20,789.84 or 1.05664400 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $31.08 million and $1.41 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

XMON Token Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,495 tokens. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “XMON (XMON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XMON has a current supply of 10,000 with 1,494.91777 in circulation. The last known price of XMON is 21,085.51029557 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $848,122.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://0xmons.xyz/.”

