xNFT Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $208,450.00 (XNFT)

xNFT Protocol (XNFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. xNFT Protocol has a market cap of $208,450.00 and $16,693.00 worth of xNFT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xNFT Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One xNFT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

xNFT Protocol Token Profile

xNFT Protocol’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. xNFT Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. xNFT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @xnft_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. xNFT Protocol’s official website is xnft.net.

xNFT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xNFT Protocol (XNFT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HECO platform. xNFT Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xNFT Protocol is 0.00216313 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,349.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xnft.net/.”

