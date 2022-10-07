xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $325,682.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SSVCoin (SSVCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huncoin (HNCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GiftNet (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arab League Coin (ALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.00661933 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2018. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. xRhodium’s official website is www.xrhodium.org. The Reddit community for xRhodium is https://reddit.com/r/xrhodium_xrc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for xRhodium is medium.com/xrhodium.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “xRhodium (XRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate XRC through the process of mining. xRhodium has a current supply of 1,329,615 with 1,249,615 in circulation. The last known price of xRhodium is 0.26408815 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $131.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xrhodium.org.”

