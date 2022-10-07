XSGD Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $50.60 million and approximately $743,046.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get XSGD alerts:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,109,923 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XSGD (XSGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. XSGD has a current supply of 83,617,320.371568 with 75,499,376.216705 in circulation. The last known price of XSGD is 0.69232529 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $320,811.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.straitsx.com/.”

