xxxNifty (NSFW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $397,245.00

xxxNifty (NSFW) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, xxxNifty has traded 99.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xxxNifty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xxxNifty has a market cap of $40,968.00 and $397,245.00 worth of xxxNifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xxxNifty alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

xxxNifty Profile

xxxNifty was first traded on May 30th, 2021. xxxNifty’s total supply is 38,929,058,904 coins. The official website for xxxNifty is xxxnifty.com. xxxNifty’s official Twitter account is @xxxnifty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xxxNifty

According to CryptoCompare, “xxxNifty is an NFT marketplace created to serve the needs of Adult content creators. xxxNifty is currently housing a large collection of unique & exclusive 1/1 Adult NFTs with over 650 Unique NFT's listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xxxNifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xxxNifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xxxNifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xxxNifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xxxNifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.