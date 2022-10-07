XYO (XYO) Market Cap Tops $83.61 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. XYO has a market capitalization of $83.61 million and approximately $705,799.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

