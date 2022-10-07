YAM V1 (YAM) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One YAM V1 token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges. YAM V1 has a market cap of $5.15 million and $8,946.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YAM V1 Profile

YAM V1 was first traded on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 tokens. The Reddit community for YAM V1 is https://reddit.com/r/none and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @yamfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM V1 (YAM) is a cryptocurrency . YAM V1 has a current supply of 32,575,725 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YAM V1 is 0.17482558 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,417.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://yam.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

