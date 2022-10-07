YAM V2 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $111,468.00 (YAMV2)

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, YAM V2 has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One YAM V2 token can currently be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00020304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V2 has a total market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YAM V2

YAM V2’s genesis date was August 20th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,726,411 tokens. The Reddit community for YAM V2 is https://reddit.com/r/none and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @yamfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V2’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM V2 (YAMV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. YAM V2 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of YAM V2 is 4.00502213 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://yam.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

