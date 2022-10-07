Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 660 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AUY stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 396.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,680.00. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 280.45 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.40 ($6.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

