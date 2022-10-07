Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yandex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,285,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,652,000 after buying an additional 116,622 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,315,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,082,000 after buying an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $180,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yandex by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 198,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Price Performance

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.15.

About Yandex

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.