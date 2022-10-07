Ycash Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $267.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00280139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00104076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00069809 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,957,534 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @ycashfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ycash is y.cash. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official message board is ycash.medium.com.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash (YEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Ycash has a current supply of 12,955,428.125. The last known price of Ycash is 0.12543369 USD and is up 26.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,004.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://y.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars.

