Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $43,685.87 and $463.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Yellow Road Token Profile

Yellow Road launched on April 10th, 2021. Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 tokens. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @yellowroad__ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yellow Road is yellowroad.app. The official message board for Yellow Road is yellowroadapp.medium.com.

Yellow Road Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yellow Road (ROAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Yellow Road has a current supply of 9,505,142 with 3,033,586.749 in circulation. The last known price of Yellow Road is 0.01561918 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yellowroad.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.