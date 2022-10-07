Yield App (YLD) Price Hits $0.0898 on Top Exchanges

Yield App (YLD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Yield App token can now be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield App has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Yield App has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $235,723.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield App Token Profile

Yield App’s launch date was December 14th, 2020. Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,433,918 tokens. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/yield_app and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @yieldapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Yield App is yieldapp.medium.com. Yield App’s official website is www.yield.app.

Buying and Selling Yield App

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield App (YLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yield App has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 182,590,838.35545847 in circulation. The last known price of Yield App is 0.08997779 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $205,151.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.yield.app/.”

